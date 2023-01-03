Portsmouth police looking for 'person of interest' in 2020 homicide of attorney

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for a 'person of interest' in the April 2020 homicide of Curtis Walton.

Walton, 33, was taking a stroll on April 8, 2020, near his home on Columbia Street when he was shot, just feet away from his childhood home. At the time, police told News 3 a black, four-door car pulled up. Two young people got out of the car and approached him. He had nothing on him but a phone at the time.

As Walton tried to get away, police said he was shot.

When officers arrived, they found Walton with injuries to the torso. He later died at the hospital.

It wasn't until May 5, 2020, that Walton was identified as the victim.

Early in the process of trying to identify a suspect, police posted billboards, even putting Curtis' pictures up in the Portsmouth Jail, hoping for a piece of information.

On Jan. 3, 2022, investigators announced they were searching for 18-year-old Drye’Auntae L. Smith who is considered a 'person of interest' in the case.

In a previous interview, Bonnie Walton, Curtis' mother, told News 3 her son was an esteemed attorney, refuge officer volunteer and an all-American boy.

Police asked anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts to call 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

