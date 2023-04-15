Watch Now
Portsmouth police looking for person of interest in Turnpike Road homicide

Posted at 10:35 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 23:24:56-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are asking for the public's help finding a person who could be connected to a deadly shooting that happened earlier this week.

It happened Tuesday just before 5 p.m. on Turnpike Road. Police responded to a shots fired call on Turnpike Road. When they got there, they found 20-year-old Ja'son Randolph dead at the scene.

Authorities investigate a homicide in the 3000 block of Turnpike Road in Portsmouth. April 11, 2023.

Investigators are now searching for a man they said is considered to be a person of interest in the case.

Portsmouth police said they are looking for the person in this picture. They're considered a person of interest in a homicide on Turnpike Road.

Anyone with information on this man's whereabouts or about the investigation is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

