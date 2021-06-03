Portsmouth Police officer injured after being dragged during traffic stop

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - An officer with the Portsmouth Police Department was hurt after being dragged during a traffic stop in the area of Elm Avenue Wednesday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop and found that the vehicle was stolen out of Norfolk. When the officer tried to take the driver into custody, the suspect drove away with the officer partially inside the vehicle. They later crashed near the 2000 block of Elm Avenue.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury to the lower body.

There is no suspect description available at this time.

Police are asking that anyone who has a doorbell camera, surveillance footage or photos of the area to submit their footage here as they investigate.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit a tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the P3Tips app.

