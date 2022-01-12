Portsmouth Police release surveillance photos of suspect after man seriously injured in shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect after a man was shot on Portsmouth Boulevard Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. When police were called to the scene, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

Detectives say surveillance footage from the area shows an unknown suspect, who appears to be an adult black male wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket over a black hoodie and black jeans. He appears to be between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall.

He was last seen driving a stolen vehicle, a blue 2019 Honda Accord.

If you or anyone you know can help police identify this suspect, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

