Portsmouth police search for 55-year-old man connected to 2020 homicide

Portsmouth Police Department
Portsmouth police are looking for 55-year-old Rolando Miller Miccoy
Posted at 6:40 PM, Aug 03, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are asking the public to help find a suspect who they said is connected to a February 2020 homicide.

Rolando Miller Miccoy, 55, is wanted for the death of Andre Bethea, police said.

Bethea, 35, was found dead in a home on the 800 block of Nottingham Road on Feb. 16, 2020, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the homicide or Miccoy's whereabouts should contact the Portsmouth Police Investigation Bureau at 757-393-8536. People can also make anonymous tips to the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or **TIPS (**8477).

