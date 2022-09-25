Watch Now
Portsmouth Police search for man charged with murder in connection to Saturday deadly shooting

Portsmouth Police Department
Police say they're looking for Herschel Watkins, Jr., who is charged with second degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting on Dale Drive.
Posted at 7:11 AM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 07:11:36-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police say they're looking for 26-year-old Herschel Watkins, Jr. in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Dale Drive around 4 a.m. Saturday where, according to police, they found Ashanti Britt with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Britt was taken to the hospital and police reported Sunday that he did not survive.

Investigators arrested 19-year-old Elijah Drew in connection to the homicide. Drew is charged with concealing evidence and is currently in the Portsmouth City Jail.

Police say Watkins faces four charges including second degree murder, but they have not been able to locate him.

Anyone with information on Watkins' whereabouts should call Portsmouth Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

