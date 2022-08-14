Portsmouth Police search for man wanted in connection to toddler's death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that killed a toddler.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a gunshot wound incident near the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard. A 2-year-old boy was found inside his home with a life-threatening injury.

The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. On Saturday, police say the child died from his injuries.

Detectives have charged 39-year-old Al Demond McNeil with Second Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm, and Shooting in the Commission of a Felony.

Anyone with information on McNeil’s whereabouts is urged to contact the PPD Investigations Division at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.