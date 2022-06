PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police have released images of what they're considering an "unknown suspect vehicle" in connection to the homicide that took place near the Green Clean Car Wash on George Washington Highway on June 6, 2022.

Authorities believe that the vehicle could be a 2014–2018 Silver Jeep Cherokee.

They are asking anyone with information about the vehicle featured in the photos to contact detectives at 757–393–8536 or the Crimeline at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.