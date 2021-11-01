Portsmouth Police search for woman wanted in connection to June home invasion, shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are searching for a woman wanted in connection to a home invasion and shooting incident that took place in June.

On June 20, officers responded to a home invasion and shooting near the 6200 block of Hightower Road. Police say the victim sustained a life-threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives are looking for 22-year-old Shaniya Nosyaj Artis, she is currently considered a suspect.

She is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app. You can also submit information to the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com. Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, they may be eligible for the recovery of up to $1000.

