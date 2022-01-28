Portsmouth Police searching for person of interest in connection with woman found shot to death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a person of interest regarding a shooting that left a woman dead earlier in January.

Detectives want to speak to Robert A. Hollowell, 42, in connection with Shakera Lanae Hines's homicide investigation. He has not been named as a suspect in Hines's death.

On January 14, Hines, 26, was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.

Investigators later released surveillance photos of an unknown suspect who appears to be an adult Black male wearing all black clothing, a black face mask and a crossbody bag with green lettering.

If you or someone you know has information on Hollowell's whereabouts or the incident, call the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.

This is a developing story.