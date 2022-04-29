Portsmouth Police searching for person of interest in connection with unsolved Portsmouth homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection with an unsolved homicide in Portsmouth.

According to police, detectives are looking for Ahmon B. Wilson-Daniels of Chesapeake. He's considered a person of interest in the Shakera Hines homicide investigation.

Hines, 26, was found shot to death on Virginia Avenue on January 14, 2022.

Investigators later released surveillance photos of an unknown suspect who appears to be an adult Black male wearing all black clothing, a black face mask and a crossbody bag with green lettering.

The unknown suspect was observed on CCTV footage walking southbound on Virginia Avenue, near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Portland Street. Video captured the suspect in the area just prior to the reported incident.

If you know where Wilson-Daniels is or have any information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.