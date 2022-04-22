Watch
Portsmouth Police searching for person, vehicle of interest after juvenile seriously injured in shooting

Posted at 9:56 AM, Apr 22, 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for an unknown person of interest, as well as a vehicle of interest, in connection with a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy seriously hurt Thursday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened at the Save & Save Supermarket near the 1000 block of Seventh Street. Officers were called to the scene around 8:34 a.m.

The 16-year-old boy is currently at a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Investigators say the vehicle of interest is described as an older four-door Honda with dark tinted windows.

If you or someone you know has information about the unknown person or the vehicle, call the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

