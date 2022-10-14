Portsmouth prepares celebrations as street is renamed after famous hometown rapper, Missy Elliott

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The City of Portsmouth is preparing for lots of festivities to be held Monday, October 17.

Award-winning musician and Portsmouth native, Missy Elliott, will be honored with the renaming of a portion of McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard”. The City will host a renaming ceremony and parade at 2 p.m. and will present her with a key to the city.

“We’re beyond proud of Missy’s accomplishments and so thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate her right here in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia,” said Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman.

A pep rally will also be held at Manor High School where Missy Elliott graduated when it was known by Woodrow Wilson High School. Manor Principal Dr. Timothy Johnson told News 3 that he and the students are excited to host the event, and he mentioned he just spoke with Elliott a few weeks ago.

Johnson told News 3 he toured Elliott around the school a few years ago when she visited, took photos with students, and made a $25,000 donation. He said she’s also donated more since then, totaling $50,000. Principal Johnson said they’ve used the money for various things like spirit wear for freshmen, yard signs for seniors during the pandemic, and fees to send some students to competitions.

All three Portsmouth high schools will have their bands performing at the rally held at Manor High on Monday.

Missy Elliott will join city leaders and the Portsmouth community for the official renaming ceremony. She's also expected to bring a special guest. A community parade to celebrate art, culture, and music from Portsmouth will begin at 2 p.m. and the renaming ceremony will take place afterward.

The Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to rename a portion of the current street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard.” The street, currently named McLean Street, serves the Victory Crossing Shopping Center, Tidewater Community College, and the future Portsmouth Rivers Casino.

Drivers can expect some road closures. News 3 is working to get details and will update this story.