Portsmouth receives more than $200K to fight opioid crisis

PORTSMOUTH, Va - The opioid epidemic has claimed the lives of thousands. According to the CDC, opidoids are one of the leading drugs for deadly overdoses, and those overdoses are on the rise.

Portsmouth received state funding to fight the opioid crisis at a local level. City council approved the funding in its meeting Tuesday.

"With these additional funds, we’ll be able to help more of our citizens overcome challenges with opioids," Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover said.

Portsmouth Save a Life Event

Glover said the city’s behavioral health service center was awarded a grant of $294,852 for opioid treatment and recovery services.

"The misuse of opioids, prevention of opioids and hopefully have a positive impact on reducing the opioid overdose crisis," Glover said.

Opioids are commonly used for the treatment of pain and include medicines such as morphine and fentanyl.

In Portsmouth, health leaders said there were 94 fentanyl deaths in 2022 and in 2021, there were 86 deaths.

Dr. Nathan Woodard, with Portsmouth behavioral healthcare services said funding will also go towards prevention services.

"Doing seminars at our local churches, schools," Woodard said.

"If you or a family member are going through an opioid crisis or substance abuse crisis, and you feel like you need help to be successful, I would encourage you to contact Dr.Woodard in our behavioral healthcare department," Glover said.

The city said services are available for anyone in need within the city of Portsmouth.