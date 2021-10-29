Portsmouth salon hosts 24-hour "Hair-a-Thon" in support of breast cancer awareness

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Get your hair done and support the fight against breast cancer.

The Glam Lair, located at 6002 High Street in Portsmouth's Churchland area, is hosting a 24-hour Hair-a-Thon from 6 a.m. on Friday, October 29 to 6 a.m. on Saturday, October 30.

Customers will have the option to receive a number of hair and makeup services with a portion of all proceeds donated to the American Cancer Society in support of breast cancer awareness. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Salon owner Twonisha Venagas says both of her grandmothers passed away from breast cancer, which inspired her to start the annual event.

Customers who come in during the Hair-a-Thon will have opportunities to receive discounts and win prizes. Music and entertainment will help to keep the party going.

For more information, call The Glam Lair at (757) 447-2400 or visit the salon's website.