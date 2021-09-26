Watch
Portsmouth shooting leaves one man dead, another person seriously injured

Police Lights
Posted at 3:48 PM, Sep 26, 2021
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday overnight.

Police say the shooting took place near the intersection of Randolph and Lancing at 2:47 a.m.

One man suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Another person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

This is a developing story.

