Portsmouth's new deputy city manager is out after two weeks on the job

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth's new deputy city manager, Sunshine Swinson, is out after just two weeks on the job, according to a city spokesperson's statement.

The statement said the change is a personnel matter and gave no other details.

Swinson had been named in a lawsuit filed last month by City Manager Angel Jones. It alleges Swinson's brother bribed Vice Mayor De'Andre Barnes to get Swinson hired as city manager last year. Barned previously denied those allegations.

Swinson was set to be paid $150,000.