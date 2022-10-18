Former Portsmouth city manager sues city for more than $5 million, alleges public corruption

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - It’s been about 5 months since former Portsmouth City Manger, Angel Jones, was fired during a heated city council meeting.

News 3 has reported on controversy surrounding the move and other matters among city council members.

Tuesday, News 3 Investigates obtained a copy of a civil lawsuit filed by Jones against the city alleging public corruption. Jones is suing the city for more than $5 million.

News 3 got responses from city council members named in the suit, and sat down with Steve Heretick, Jones’s attorney, who said they’re looking for compensation for Jones and to help the city’s government and reputation.

“This is troubling at many, many, many levels,” Heretick said.

The lawsuit also claims wrongful termination and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“She came to the city with rock solid credentials,” Heretick told News 3. “This has rocked her world.”

The lawsuit also includes claims of bribery, trying to get friends or family members in certain positions, and the phrase, "Pay to play."

“For them to try and do the types of things we've alleged that they've done in this lawsuit… it’s not only against the law, it’s ethically and morally, in every sense, wrong,” Heretick said.

Heretick is referring to Portsmouth’s Vice Mayor De’Andre Barnes, as well as council members Chris Woodard, Paul Battle and Dr. Mark Whitaker.

This includes two claims involving Barnes and Eugene Swinson, founder of community group ‘Big H.O.M.I.E.S.,’ who reportedly offered to pay Barnes thousands of dollars in exchange for support for Swinson's sister to become city manager.

Jones, according to the lawsuit, found out about this just days after becoming city manager in April 2021.

Barnes responded to the lawsuit before it was filed.

“It's the October surprise, and it's politically motivated,” Barnes said in a video posted to Facebook. “It's a book of fairy tales.”

When asked about Barnes’s response, Heretick said, “If he wants to try and say, ‘Well, it's a book of fairytales,’ he can tell that to a jury.”

Meanwhile, other claims include a comment made by councilmember Battle to Jones, where Battle told Jones, "I do not play around on my wife, but if I were single, you would be my type."

In August 2021, it's alleged councilmember Whitaker called Jones for a private meeting at his father's church where he "chastised" Jones for “allowing" former Portsmouth Deputy City Manager, LaVoris Pace, to leave Portsmouth for a job with the City of Norfolk.

Jones also states in the lawsuit she reported alleged activity by the four council members to Portsmouth Police, Virginia State Police and the FBI.

Councilmember Whitaker released this statement to News 3:

“In my 20 years of serving as an elected official in the City of Portsmouth, I have never been nor will be involved in any public corruption. Therefore, I welcome any racially balanced public corruption investigation."

News 3 did not hear back from councilmembers Battle or Woodard Tuesday for comment on the lawsuit.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover had no comment regarding the allegations.

Tuesday, News 3 reached out to city councilmembers Bill Moody and Lisa Lucas-Burke but did not hear back from either of them for comment.

News 3 also reached out to Portsmouth’s City Attorney but did not hear back from her for comment either.

News 3 reached out to Swinson on the allegations pertaining to him and Vice Mayor Barnes. Swinson told News 3 he has no comment on the lawsuit at this time.