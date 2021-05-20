Watch
Possible evidence to be collected in missing woman's homicide case Thursday; Heavy police presence expected

Chesapeake Police
Posted at 9:29 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 09:29:28-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - 61-year-old Laura Miles was missing under suspicious circumstances and then found dead on Monday.

Detectives previously said they are treating her death as a homicide but said there is no suspect information at this time.

Miles was reported missing after her vehicle was located away from her home and place of work and in a location she didn't normally go. As News 3 learned Tuesday, her black truck was found just a few minutes' walk from where police found her body.

On Thursday police said there will be a large presence of officers and detectives in the 4600 block of Taylor Road.

They will be will be searching the area for potential evidence in the homicide of Miles.

News 3 will be there and will update this story if we learn more.

