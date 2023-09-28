Possible government shutdown could impact nutrition programs, groups warn

NORFOLK, Va. — With the threat of a government shutdown getting closer, advocacy groups are worried about the impact on people who rely on nutrition programs.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be distributed in October, but could be in jeopardy if the shutdown goes longer than that.

Right now, it's not clear what will happen to benefits from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), but it's possible they could be cut off.

"We're not sure all of the new mothers and young children who need assistance are going to get it in October," said Eddie Oliver, the executive director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks.

WIC is a federal program that helps young mothers and their babies get access to food sources and formula.

"There's really no more critical program because we know how essential nutritious food is to a child's development," said Oliver.

Earlier this week, News 3 also checked-in with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and they said they've been taking steps to get ready.

"We're pivoting and getting ready with our partner agencies, letting them know that people who aren't normally in their lines may be in their lines," said Christopher Tan, the president & CEO of the food bank.

With the possibility of a shutdown becoming more realistic by the minute, Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (D-Virginia) say the Commonwealth could see the biggest impacts of any state.

"The shutdown will hurt everybody in this country, but it will have particularly acute effects in Virginia," Kaine told reporters on Thursday.

That's due to the commonwealth's reliance on the federal government, particularly the Dept. of Defense.

Kaine thinks lawmakers may wise up once they see how hurtful it would be. He said,"I think the consequences will be so significant that I wouldn't expect it would be very long."