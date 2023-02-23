'Pray that justice is served:' Mother of slain Accomack County teen speaks out

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — An Accomack County teenager who was missing for nearly nine months died due to multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner's office confirmed to News 3.

Jay'Von Bailey was last seen on April 13, 2022, getting into his cousin's car on the Eastern Shore. By the following day, his mother Naomi Campbell reported him missing.

Fast forward to January 9, 2023, when Bailey's skeletal remains were found by a hunter.

WTKR/FILE

"I immediately began to shake and cry. It was very overwhelming because deep in my heart and soul, I felt that those remains found were my son's," said Campbell.

Now that Campbell knows how her son died, she said she is desperate for answers, and addressed the killer directly in an interview with News 3's Ellen Ice.

"I'm going to continue to pray that justice is served," said Campbell. "You committed a hideous crime; you just left my son out there in the elements like he was nothing."

Authorities have not released suspect information. If you have information about this case, you're asked to call the Accomack County Sheriff's Office at (757)-787-1131.