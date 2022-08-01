Preparing for back-to-school: Are lunches still free?

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – School will be back in session in just over a month for most public schools in Hampton Roads.

As inflation is obvious with grocery prices, some families may be concerned about their budget and buying meals during the school year.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, all public school students, regardless of their family’s income, were allowed to have free meals at school. That policy has expired, so free lunches across the board are not in the plans; however, some Virginia lawmakers are working to expand the eligibility for assistance, at a state level.

In fact, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed the new state budget which includes $8.2 million over two years to help local school divisions eliminate the cost of school breakfast and lunch for students who are eligible for reduced-price meals based on federal income criteria. That budget took effect July 1.

According to No Kid Hungry, one in eight children in Virginia may face hunger this year.

News 3 will be updating this story.

Families are encouraged to reach out to their school district to see if they may be eligible for financial assistance. They can also text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304304 to find free summer food sites.