President Biden, first lady to visit Joint Base Langley-Eustis this week

HAMPTON, Va. - President Joe Biden will soon make his way back to Hampton Roads.

The White House announced Tuesday he and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton on Friday, May 28.

The president stopped in the Tidewater area earlier this month as part of his "Getting America Back on Track" tour, during which he visited Yorktown Elementary School to highlight how their American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan will benefit schools. He also visited Portsmouth to visit an HVAC workshop at Tidewater Community College.

“For too long, we’ve had an economy that gives every break in the world to the folks who need it the least,” President Biden said.

Biden’s plan would invest billions of dollars in nutrition assistance for children.

“They’re all our children,” said Biden. “They are the kite strings that literally lift our national ambitions along, so we got to invest in them, invest in our children to invest in the future.”

The White House did not provide any further details on the visit.