PREVIEW: Kiggans, Luria square off in debate hosted by News 3

NORFOLK, Va. - Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Virginia) and her challenger, Republican State Sen. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach), will square off in their third and final debate Tuesday night. The debate will be broadcast live from the News 3 studios and will air on WTKR-TV, WGNT-TV, and will be streamed online.

News 3 anchor Barbara Ciara will moderate the debate. Anchor Kurt Williams and Political Reporter Brendan Ponton will ask the candidates questions.

Ahead of the debate, News 3 sat down with both of the candidates and talked with them about the issues and the race.

Rep. Luria is seeking a third term in office.

Luria is running in the newly redrawn second congressional district, which has gotten redder thanks to redistricting, but she thinks she's still the better choice to represent the voters.

"I think we can show a track record of having delivered for the Hampton Roads community over the last four years, especially for those new areas that are rural in the district. We can point to the examples of what we've done on the Eastern Shore," Luria said.

That includes things like upgrades to the 911 system on the Eastern Shore and pushing to increase the annual defense budget.

While polls suggest issues like inflation as the top issue for voters, Luria points to something else.

"When you've been out campaigning, what are the biggest issues you've been hearing from voters?" News 3 asked. "People are very, very concerned about the overturning of Roe v. Wade," Luria responded.

Luria said she supports Virginia's current law, which allows abortion through the second trimester and then sets limits during the third trimester unless a mother's health is in jeopardy.

"What I think, and I voted for it twice, is that we should codify the Roe decision, essentially what's been the law of the law for five decades, we should make that info federal law," she said.

On the economy, Luria voted to help pass the Inflation Reduction Act. Critics question whether it's really inflation.

"Do you think that act will reduce inflation or is it more of a climate change act?" News 3 asked her. "I think it'll cut prescription costs for seniors. It will reduce the deficit by $200 million over the next decade and it will invest in climate," she answered.

Luria has also prominently served on the committee investigating the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which brought her national attention, but is it in step with how voters in the second congressional district feel?

"I will say the most common thing people say when I cross paths with them is 'thank you' for your work on the committee. I think people look at what happened on Jan. 6 and think of it as a tragedy," she said.

"The President earlier this summer gave a speech, saying the so-called MAGA Republicans are a threat to democracy. Do you agree with that?" News 3 asked her. "I think people who will not accept the results of free and fair elections are a threat to democracy," Luria answered.

And with Election Day quickly approaching, Luria is optimistic about her chances.

"I think we're seeing the enthusiasm across the district," she said. "I think talking about our record, what my team has done in the second district for the constituents here is going to be something people think about when they go to the polls and I think we're going to come out on top."

Kiggans is hoping to flip the seat red.

Republican Jen Kiggans is expecting a fight in her run for Congress in Virginia's second congressional district against Luria.

"It's going to be a tight race. This is not a deep red or deep blue district. This is certainly a purple district as was my senate seat in 2019. I feel like we have a lot of wins in our back," Kiggans told News 3.

Elected as a state senator representing Virginia Beach and Norfolk in 2019, Kiggans is also a Navy veteran.

"When you're talking to voters, what are the issues that they're talking to you about?" News 3 asked her. "Probably the number one issue they talk about - they're just not happy with the direction of the country," she responded. "If I push them into 'why do you think that?' They tell me about the economy."

Kiggans said her aim is to lower gas prices and reduce inflation.

"We've got to stop some of the wasteful spending. That's probably the number one thing that we are focused on, saying no to the trillions of dollars that have been passed since Joe Biden took office, that will be my first priority," said Kiggans.

In an issue that's dominated TV ads, abortion, Kiggans calls herself a pro-life candidate but says it's a state issue and has pushed back on attack ads from Luria that call her extreme.

"What I will say is my opponent has lied about my stance on abortion. I have always been a person who's allowed for those exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother. It has never been a priority of mine to make abortion illegal, ban abortion completely," she said.

Kiggans has also dodged questions about whether Biden rightfully won in 2020.

In June, she told News 3, "I'll just say this, Joe Biden lives in the White House and I wish he didn't."

"Has your position changed on that at all? Are you any more clear?" News 3 asked her. "He's the president. He lives in the White House. I wish he didn't. He is the President of the United States," he said.

"Do you believe Joe Biden was elected in 2020, rightfully?" News 3 asked in a follow-up question. "I answered the question and we're going to move on to 2022, which is the election here today to talk about," she responded.

Kiggans believes people in the district want to balance the power Democrats have had for the last two years.

"We're going to win because we're going to work hard. We're going to get people out to vote and they're going to come out to vote because they're not happy with what's going on right now," she said.