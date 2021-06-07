'Princess for a Day'; local program teaches girls self-confidence

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - An organization is giving young girls the chance to be a princess for a day and the material to be empowered for a lifetime.

Poise, posture, and power. That’s what the "Princess for a Day" program is all about.

“We have so many stereotypes that you have to be a certain size or a certain height but, when we allow them to love and own who they are no matter what they are, size they are, it transcends and causes them to realize that 'I’m amazing. That I can do and be anything I want to be,'” Coressa Williams, the Executive Director of the program, said.

The Hampton Roads chapter gathered for a "Princess Paint," where girls painted their very own portrait in their own unique way.

“It is a beautiful painting and a girl representing how beautiful we are. We don’t need to change a thing,” 10-year-old Kennedi Howell said.

The organization is for girls 3 to 17-years-old.

“I hope to gain confidence from this program,” Giavonni Holland said.

The program’s goal is to make young girls feel empowered by brushing off criticism and painting the world to be a better place.

“I learned that no matter what, your picture is beautiful. It’s still cute,” Aaliyah Watson said.

Events for the organization are spread out throughout the year, all leading to a red carpet ceremony, where a local titleholder crowns each girl "Princess For A Day."

10-year-old Kennedi Howell says she’s learning a lot before the big day.

“How to pose and walk a red carpet and it feels really nice,” Howell said.

“We do different various things each month just to add a layer of making sure they understand to love who they are, just the way they are,” Williams said.

