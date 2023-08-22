Amazon's new page, alert systems aim to protect consumers from recalled products

A woman from Norfolk says she was shopping recently and bought a Bedsure Electric Blanket, only to find out that it had been recalled.

By law, brick-and-mortar businesses as well as online retailers must remove recalled products from being sold.

Although, through their own research Consumer Reports found you can often find recalled items when you search secondhand marketplaces online.

“I don't think it's a really heavy lift to ask [companies] to make sure, and make extra sure, that recalled products sales are also prevented,” says Oriene Shin, Policy Council with Consumer Reports.

After speaking with Shin, Problem Solver Erin Miller investigated what companies have done to protect consumers.

In July, Amazon launched "Your Recalls and Product Safety Alerts" page. The company says it is a way for customers to look at what items have been recalled and then see their refund or return options.

If there is a safety alert about something that customers bought through Amazon, the company says there are two things that will happen:



First, the buyer will get an email with all the recall details

Then, they will see an alert banner at the top of "Your Orders" page

“In an ideal world, it would be the companies [responsibility]. Companies should do everything that they can to make sure that these products stay off the market,” says Shin.

Amazon says in a press release that this is a step in that direction and that they have been successful in reaching 100% of affected customers.

It is worth noting that these policy changes happened after the Consumer Product Safety Commission sued Amazon in 2021. The complaint was written to "force amazon to accept responsibility for recalling potentially hazardous products sold on Amazon.com.”

Although Amazon did not point to this as for the reason for the change, in a release they say,

"With these and other innovations—such as our robust seller vetting, product safety and compliance verification, and expanded A-to-z Guarantee—customers can shop confidently knowing we stand behind all products in our store and will make it right in the rare event a product does not meet expectations."

News 3 reached out to Amazon last week for more information about the page but have not heard back.

