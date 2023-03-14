Are the top makeup brands too expensive? Try these options instead

NORFOLK, Va. — The price of beauty can be expensive, but it doesn't always have to be.

While there are products, like foundation and concealer, that beauty experts say you shouldn't skimp on, there are several others that you can.

"First of all, I think you have to assess your inventory. Go through your stuff and get rid of things that you haven't used, that look like they're older [or that look like] they're drying up. Clear out your house and start fresh and go, 'Okay, what do I really need?' and then figure out what's important," said Kim Wadsworth for Wadsworth Style and BridesMade Beauty.

Wadsworth has been a professional in the beauty industry for more than 20 years.

"[If you are on a budget], I say cut the corners on things like eye pencils [and] lip pencils," she said. "For example, one of the most popular colors out there is called Pillow Talk by Charlotte Tilbury. Her lip pencils are about $22. [However], I found almost the identical color by a company called NYX and it's only $6."

That's a savings of nearly 70% for one product. Wadsworth said if you're not ready to commit to a product, Sephora gives customers samples.

"If you're on the fence between two [foundations] ask them if they will make you two samples. Don't buy anything, take them home. [Apply] one on one side of your face, and one on the other," Wadsworth said.

This will give you an opportunity to wear the makeup and see how it reacts with your skin before spending the money.

If you sign up for beauty programs with businesses like Macy's, Dillard's, Sephora or Ulta, you can get several opportunities for discounts.

Wadsworth has an Ulta credit card and said, "what's great is that sometimes they'll send you an email or a text that says, 'hey, today, if you buy anything, instead of earning one point, it's going to be worth five times that point. So then if you need one thing, go get it because then all of a sudden you go and do a little shopping spree and you ask them, 'do I have any points?' and they say, 'oh yeah, actually, you have $40 in your account' so it's kind of a nice surprise."

News 3 anchor Erin Miller wanted to see a side-by-side comparison of the products.

Wadsworth said Benefit's POREfessional Super Setter Setting Spray is $33, while Ulta's Wannabe Free Setting Spray is $12.

"I've already done the 'taste test' so-to-speak and they both do beautifully so that's where you can cut corners," she said.

Wadsworth said the $17 matte primer from L'Oreal Paris is comparable to the $35 Studio Fix from MAC.

Other quick tips from Wadsworth include:

Looking for two-in-one products like foundations that have sunscreen

Using brushes because they require less product than sponges and don't pull as much on your skin

Cleaning your brushes once a week so they last longer

"It doesn't really matter what you pay for the brushes, but it's how are you taking care of them," she said.

News 3 Comparing the cost between Ulta Beauty's Color Correcting Face Primer ($18) and Smashbox's Photo Finish Correct Anti Redness Primer ($42).

News 3 Comparing Ulta Beauty's Poreless Face Primer ($14) and Benefit Cosmetic's POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer ($34).

News 3 Comparing MAC Studio's Fix Mattifine 12HR Shine Control Primer ($35) and L'Oreal Paris' Infallible Pro Matte-Lock Longwear Mattifying Face Primer ($17).

News 3 Comparing FLOWER Beauty by Drew Barrymore ($8) and NARS' Orgasm On The Beach Cheek Palette ($45).

News 3 Comparing Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk matte nude-pink lip kit ($54) and L'Oreals lipstick with NYX lip liner ($16).

Another way to spend less on makeup happening now: Ulta currently has its 21 days of Beauty sale going on until April 1, 2023.