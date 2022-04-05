Baseballin’ on a budget: How to save money this year at Norfolk Tides games

NORFOLK, Va. - Prices are rising everywhere and many people are looking for family-friendly activities that don't break the bank.

With the Tides making their return to Harbor Park, News 3 Problem Solver Erin Miller is looking into how much it could cost a family of four to attend a game.

How much will it cost to park or take alternate transportation?

If you're packing up the kids in the car, it's going to cost you $6 to park in the lot located out front of the stadium. Both cash and credit/debit card are accepted.

If jumping on the Tide is more your speed, day pass tickets are $4.50 for adults and $2.25 for kids, so a family of four will run you $13.50 round trip.

There's also the option to take the Elizabeth River Ferry. On game day, every 30 minutes riders can travel between North Landing in Portsmouth and Harbor Park. It costs $2 each way for adults and kids under 17 ride free.

"Parents can have as much fun as kids can," said Joe Gregory, General Manager, Norfolk Tides.

Gregory said they try to give people the best seats, food and fun, for the best price.

"While there are the stadium prices, we try to find ways to make it even more affordable," he said.

How much will it cost to buy a ticket?

How much will food and beverages cost?

No baseball game would be complete without concessions!

"So many people come late, leave early, may not know the score of the game, but they know they're getting a sausage or they're getting a hot dog in a beer," Gregory said.

If you go with the hot dog and beer combo, you'd pay $15.75. For a family, a more budget-friendly option may be to purchase the family four pack for $30, which is served with hot dogs, soda and chips.

"I still think we've got great food, that we make here, that you still get as cheap [or] cheaper than you can out and restaurant," he said.

Concession Price Draft Beer 20oz. $10.50 Fountain Soda 16oz. $3.50 Bottled Water 20oz. $5.00 Helmet of fries 20oz. $6.00 Nachos & Cheese 6x8 tray $5.50 Tides Dog 6/1 All Beef $4.25 Ice cream cone med. $4.00 Peanuts 7oz. bag $4.00

"I think when you're in the ballpark and you hear the sounds of the game and the smells of the food, you know, it just it just triggers a lot of happy thoughts," said Gregory.

There are also a number of promotions that will take place throughout the year where people can win discounted tickets or free merchandise. Click here for a list of this year's promotions schedule.