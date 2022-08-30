Beware of criminals trying to take advantage of student loan forgiveness

NORFOLK, Va. - Criminals are always looking to line their pockets with your hard-earned money. Their latest ruse is targeting people eligible for student loan forgiveness.

The Federal Trade Commission announced this week that you don't need to do anything or pay anybody to sign up for the new forgiveness program or the loan payment pause.

The organization reports that anyone who promises you early access or special access is, likely, trying to steal from you.

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to cross reference any phone numbers and check the Federal Student Aid's website.

"If someone calls you ask for information, ask for their phone number, but then hang up and do some research and make sure that that is who called you," said a spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau.

The FTC has pages of useful information online about how student loans work and how to avoid being taken advantage of. Going forward, know who your student loan provider is and make sure they have your most recent contact information.

If you are taken advantage of, call your bank and freeze your account. Also, call the Social Security Administration if you think someone may have obtained your social security number.

