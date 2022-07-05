Community raises money to help Chesapeake family pay high water bill

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - One Chesapeake family is breathing a sigh of relief after a News 3 consumer investigation.

Problem Solver Erin Miller introduced you to Sunny Haynes back in June after her family was hit with a water bill for $1,700.

She said there's no way her family used that much water, while the city said their meters only move when water physically passes through. After some back-and-forth, the public utilities department adjusted the bill, but the Haynes family was still on the hook for more than $1,000.

After our story aired, the local LGBTQ+ community showed up in a big way. Family and friends shared the Problem Solvers' report and raised more than $880.

This helped the Haynes pay the majority of their bill, meaning they weren't going to have to worry about delaying a mortgage payment.

"Just keep an eye on your bills. Don't let people take advantage of you," Sunny said in June.

News 3 also spoke with the City of Chesapeake after our story aired. They said they have added one more group to their list of organizations that they refer customers to when facing challenges with their bills.

If Chesapeake residents need assistance with water bills, they can reach out to:



The Catholic Church of St. Stephen, Martyr: (757) 421-7416

Salvation Army: (757) 543-8100

House of Blessings: (757) 547-9341

Harvest Assembly: (757) 543-8188

If you have a consumer tip or a story you want the News 3 Problem Solvers to look into, email problemsolvers@wtkr.com.