Consumer complaint? Here's who can help

NORFOLK, Va. - If you're having a trouble as a consumer, you may feel like there's nowhere to turn.

However, there are several statewide and private agencies looking out for consumers' best interests.

The Federal Trade Commission is a government entity that has investigative, law enforcement and rule-making authority.

"The way that consumers are going to get [more help], will be the FTC taking steps [to bring] enforcement cases against companies who are engaged in what we call 'unfair practice'," said Ira Rheingold, Executive Director of the National Association of Consumer Advocates.

In Virginia and North Carolina, you can file complaints with the Attorney General's Office.

North Carolina also has the Utilities Commission and Virginia has the State Corporation Commission. Among many things, the SCC has authority over businesses, utilities and insurance.

You can also turn to the Better Business Bureau, a private nonprofit agency that handles consumer complaints. In fact, they just rolled out a new-and-improved Scam Tracker.

"We've made it easier for people to be able to report a scam [and] look up a scam. We also have different ways that you can search for scam now," said Ceilidhe Brown-Owens, Marketing Manager with the Better Business Bureau.

Brown-Owens is based in the Norfolk office. She said the new online tool allows people to report scams and see how others may have been taken advantage of.

"It looks like we're going in the right direction, especially you know, with holiday time coming up," said Brown-Owens.

You can also search scam reports and get connected to local resources.

Here are the vetted consumer agencies:



If you have a consumer tip or a story that you want the News 3 Problem Solvers to look into, email problemsolvers@wtkr.com.