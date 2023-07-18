Double the value of your SNAP benefits at farmers markets

SNAP benefits are not only being used at grocery stores and supercenters; you can also swipe them at farmers markets across the state.

“Over a third of the farmers markets in Virginia are in what we consider a food desert,” said Kim Hutchinson, the Executive Director of the Virginia Farmers Market Association.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “the food desert indicator is the proportion of neighborhood households located in an area where more than 30% of residents live in poverty and are located at least a one-half mile away from a supermarket, supercenter, or large grocery store. The USDA developed and defined food desert areas used in this indicator.”

Having farmers markets with a presence nearby, even if it's just open on certain days and months, can make a significant difference for families, especially considering most markets accept SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), WIC (The Women, Infants and Children), and EBT (Electronic benefit transfer).

“Because of the folks that are shopping and buying all the beautiful produce at farmer's markets using SNAP, and EBT and Virginia Fresh Match, Virginia Fresh Match was able to get additional support from the General Assembly to expand that,” said Hutchinson.

The Virginia Farmers Market Association works in partnership with more than 300 markets across the state.

“[We are the] liaison with state agencies on matters like food safety and infrastructure issues to make sure that farmers markets are sustainable and compliant with the law,” said Hutchinson.

She said during the pandemic, many people turned to local markets, which in turn allowed the program to get more support from the General Assembly.

"The markets that participate in the program can also participate in Virginia Fresh Match, which doubles the amount of SNAP money,” she said.

The Virginia Department of Social Services has this advice for how people can use their benefits:



Bring your EBT card to the market office or information table - market staff are there to help

Choose the amount to charge to your card, then swipe and enter your PIN, just like at the grocery store

You will receive tokens or vouchers worth DOUBLE the value charged to your EBT card. For example, swipe your EBT card for $10, get $20 worth of tokens

Then, spend your tokens like cash with market vendors on eligible products

Vendors cannot give change for tokens, so work with vendors to make whole-dollar-amount purchases

If you do not spend all your tokens, hang on to them and spend them the next time you visit the farmers market

In addition to adding more resources to markets across the state, Hutchinson said they are also working to expand the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program and WIC so individuals 60 years and older, who meet the qualifications, can buy directly from a participating farmer.

“They actually get a coupon book of checks, and they can go and they can spend those checks on fresh produce, fresh fruits and freshly-cut herbs,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson noted that seniors will get $50 and WIC recipients gets $30, which is an increase from last year.

Click here to find the closest farmers market near you.