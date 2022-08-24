Flying for the holidays? Here's why you should book your flight early

With the hot and muggy weather outside, the holidays will be here before you know it and with the high prices for travel this year, you're going to want to get a head start on planning.

If you plan on booking a flight home for thanksgiving or taking a family vacation in December, experts say, be prepared to shell out money now before things get too pricey.

"Everybody else is thinking about summer travel, Labor Day travel and that's why now is the time when you actually do see some of those cheap holiday flights pop up," said Scott Keyes, Founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights.

Keyes also says that right now we are actually in that goldilocks window which is why you could be seeing some of the best deals for holiday travel. If you do plan to book now, experts say they are optimistic when it comes to the prices you could see.

According to the latest consumer price index-- average airline prices fell by eight percent last month when compared to June! So if you already know where you are headed this year, do your research. Track flight prices and get alerts when they drop. Keep in mind though, the longer you wait, the better chance those prices could go back up.

"Just in the same way that winter jackets are going to be cheapest if you purchase them in the summer. So too, with those winter holiday flights always book opposite season," Scott Keyes, Founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights.

Keyes also mentioned that if you're looking to do something different this year, how about going to Europe? If you're planning a trip at the end of November the cost of flying domestic, could be the same as an international one.

One way you can save on airfare make sure you are using your flight credits or miles before they expire.