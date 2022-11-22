Holiday shopping deals you can take advantage of today

SUFFOLK, Va. - It doesn't take much to buy stuff online these days. A quick swipe on your phone or computer and then a few days later, a box shows up at your door.

While it may seem like magic, there's a lot going on behind-the-scenes to make it all happen.

Problem Solver Erin Miller took a trip to Amazon's new Robotic Fulfillment Center in Suffolk to see how orders stay on track during the busy season and the deals people can take advantage of starting today.

Gregory Lum, the General Manager of ORF3, explained the facility's "inbound process."

"When a customer places an order and they click 'buy,' that order is immediately routed to a facility just like this one," he said.

Products are transported from the Port of Virginia, brought into the building, and stored in yellow robotic pods.

The machines do the "heavy lifting" for employees so they are not physically strained. Employees, instead, use their time and energy to sort smaller items from the pods into bins before they are boxed.

"'The robots' allow our employees to focus on working safely and really focus on the customer experience without overexerting themselves lifting. We have machines to do that so we can employ even more people to deliver even more smiles," said Lum.

The large inventory is part of the reason items get to your home so quickly.

"We're expecting a huge increase in customer orders this year," Lum said. "This is kind of the busiest time of the year in retail and we're really planning to make sure we can deliver to customers all over the Hampton Roads are safely and with really good quality and efficiency."

Lum said the facility ships about 200,000 packages every day and that's predicted to be closer to one million by peak holiday season.

As the conveyer belts move inside ORF3, so do the online deals.

"Cyber Monday is expected to be a really big one this year," said Emily Hawkins.

Emily Hawkins is with Amazon and shared some of the holiday deals.

"I'm particularly excited about this Oral B electronic toothbrush and it's about time I upgrade my Mom. So for Cyber Monday this Oral B toothbruth is up to 30% off," Hawkins said.

She said Ray-Ban and Ring security are just a few more brands up to 30% and 40% off.

"Another little known fact is that more than 50% of the items that are purchased during the holiday season are from small and medium-owned businesses," said Hawkins.

Amazon shared these deals with News 3:

ORF3 also has seasonal positions open if people are looking for some extra work this year. The company recruits on site in Suffolk.