How to make the most of SNAP benefits after federal cutbacks

NORFOLK, Va. — SNAP benefits are officially back to their pre-pandemic amounts. The change has been an adjustment for a lot of families.

In Virginia and North Carolina, benefits have dropped $95 a month per household, despite high inflation.

Many households are now looking for ways to stretch the money that they still have coming in.

A good place to start is leaning on food banks. There are several food banks in Hampton Roads, including the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, and the Food Bank of the Albemarle.

Next, make sure your kids are taking advantage of free school meals. Districts often provide food during weekends and holiday breaks.

You can also see if you qualify for the Woman, Infants, and Children program, also known as WIC.

People like Sara Levi, who was on SNAP in Virginia before moving out of state, says resources are incredibly important.

"I probably have been on SNAP benefits on-and-off [in] my life because, you know, I had kids when I was younger, but since I got here probably, I'd say eight to 10 years. I retired [and] I make under $10,000 a year," she said.

News 3 anchor and Problem Solver Erin Miller looked into more options for people like Levi to stretch their dollars:



Shop savvy and look for deals with coupons, promo codes and discounts.

Buy staple foods in bulk because they will last longer on your shelf and are often more affordable. Rice, beans, pasta, oats, frozen berries, and peanut butter are good options.

Plan your meals at the beginning of the week so you know exactly what you will need in each recipe. You can also reference the USDA's website which has several "SNAP-Ed" recipes.

Use SNAP benefits online at stores like Walmart or Amazon.

Shop at farmers markets because they often match SNAP benefits, which also supports local farmers. Click here to learn more about Virginia Fresh Match.

In Virginia, benefits are sent out from the 1st to the 9th of the month based on the last digit of your case number.

In North Carolina, they're sent out on the 13th, 15th, and 17th day depending on your social security number.