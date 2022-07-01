IKEA selling discounted items in 'As Is' department

NORFOLK, Va. - Higher prices mean the race is on for deep discounts, but IKEA is helping customers cash in.

On Friday, the Norfolk location opened its "As Is" department, which sells lightly-used or discontinued pieces for up to 50% off.

Products will get a second chance at life and customers can snag them for a discount.

"Whisks or bottle openers or sheets or bedding or mattresses from upstairs from our displays," said Eva Olsson, the recovery manager for IKEA.

As Problem Solver Erin Miller toured the space, she saw one piece of furniture that was marked down $120 because it was a former showroom model. On each price tag, you will see the sale price as well as where the item(s) came from.

"We have noticed that people are looking for that deal that they are able to buy something from the store," Olsson said.

When the items find a new home, they are kept out of landfills. The "As Is" department is a nod to saving the environment and living sustainably, two of the company's main objectives.

Store leaders said IKEA is committed to being 'People and Planet Positive,' reinforcing affordability through the second life of products while showing others how to reuse and recycle.