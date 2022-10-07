News 3 answers your questions about the tax rebate

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A couple hundred extra dollars would be nice, right?

You could buy some more food at the grocery store, pay off a lingering bill or even just treat yourself to something new. For a couple million eligible Virginians, that extra money is on the way if it hasn't come already.

"It was unexpected money and that was a very pleasant surprise," said Delegate Barry Knight.

Barry Knight is a member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing District 81 (Virginia Beach and Chesapeake). Knight is also the Chair of the House Committee on Appropriations, which is the legislative body that oversees the state budget.

During the 2022 session, the Virginia General Assembly passed a law giving taxpayers, with a liability, a one-time rebate.

Who is eligible?

According to the Virginia Department of Taxation, "if you had a tax liability last year, you will receive up to $250 if you filed individually, and up to $500 if you filed jointly. Tax liability is the amount of tax you owe throughout the year minus any credits (like the credit for taxes you paid to another state or the credit for low income individuals), deductions, or subtractions."

If you owe the local or state government, in any way, this rebate will repay that debt first.

When and how will I get my rebate?

"We're just going to be rolling these things right on out," said Delegate Knight.

The Virginia Department of Taxation has already started issuing the rebates. If you're eligible and filed by September 5, the department said they will send your rebate by October 17, which means you should receive it by October 31.

You must file your taxes by November 1 to receive the rebate.

Some taxpayers will receive their rebate by direct deposit, others will receive a paper check in the mail.

Can I check my eligibility?

Yes! Click here for the state's Rebate Lookup.