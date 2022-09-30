Save money on your internet service through this new program

NORFOLK, Va. - These days, internet bills can really add up, but we can't live without the connectivity.

A new federal program, The Affordable Connectivity Program, is now helping low-income households pay for internet service and connected devices.

"If you don't have a connection at home, you're being locked out of healthcare options, opportunities for your students in your household, educational opportunities [and] job training opportunities," said Paloma Perez, a Spokesperson for the Federal Communications Commission.

Perez said people shouldn't have to choose between staying connected and paying their bills.

"The Affordable Connectivity Program is the federal government's latest effort to help low-income families with their broadband bills," said Perez.

According to the FCC, "eligible households could receive:

Up to a $30/month discount on your internet service

Up to a $75/month discount if your household is on qualifying Tribal lands

A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer (with a co-payment of more than $10 but less than $50)

A low cost service plan that may be fully covered through the ACP"

Generally speaking, the federal poverty guidelines will help consumers figure out eligibility. You can also click here to check your eligibility.

"You are likely eligible if your household’s income is below 200% of the Federal Poverty Line, or if you or someone you live with currently receives a government benefit like SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, WIC, Pell Grant, or Free and Reduced-Price Lunch," Perez said.

After applying with the FCC, you need to see which provider in your area is participating in the program.

"We have a helpful website [to see who is] accepting the benefit, and then they will then apply it to your monthly discount," said Perez.

Click here to see the state-by-state list of participating companies.

"I think there are many more families, actually in Virginia, that qualify for this program, but may not know it could help them take one less stress off their plate," said Perez.