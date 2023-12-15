SmileDirectClub abruptly shuts down, leaving customers in limbo. Here's what experts say they should do

SmileDirectClub's abrupt closure is leaving its customers in limbo.

The telehealth company sold teeth alignment devices directly to consumers, allowing them to get products like retainers and mouth guards without going to an orthodontist.

The company filed for bankruptcy back in September, and on Friday, said they were stopping operations immediately, leaving those who use SmileDirectClub aligners asking what their next steps are.

I'm asking the same questions to see what customers' options are - especially since the company says it's no longer offering aligner treatment or customer service. I asked Dr. Frank Iuorno with West End Orthodontics what he thinks of the company's shutdown.

"Unfortunately, [the shutdown has] left the patients in the lurch," said Dr. Iuorno. "They don't have any way to continue or finish up treatment other than finding a local orthodontist or dentist in your area to finish the treatment."

When I asked what customers should do if they don't have a dentist, he responded, "These patients by law should already have a dentist that they can at least contact to find out where to go from here. However, if they don't, they can certainly use resources that we have here online."

He said dentists.com is a good resource if you're seeking dental care.

Dr. Iuorno says his office has noticed patients seeking in-person care after using direct-to-consumer dentistry services - like SmileDirectClub - that send personalized dental products straight to your home.

"We have seen a steady trickle of patients that have been managed by direct-to-consumer companies throughout their existence," said Dr. Iuorno. "I expect that we're going to see even more now...There is absolutely no substitute for an in-person exam with a licensed provider."

This week, the American Dental Association voiced similar concerns when it reaffirmed its policy opposing direct-to-consumer dentistry.

In addition to the company's shutdown, customers online are also sharing their confusion about where to go from here regarding payment. The company says customers are expected to make all monthly payments until they are made in full.

I talked with several attorneys over the phone, who advised customers to consider doing the following:



First, call the contact on the website.

Then, go back and read your contract carefully. Has the company done everything they are obligated to under the contract? Or have they not?

You may consider looking online to see if there are any attorneys representing other customers in the same position.

Some people have disputed the monthly charges with their credit card company, but you will need all your documents in order.

Contacting an attorney directly is also an option.

I'll be following this story closely and follow up with any developments. If you’ve been impacted by SmileDirectClub’s closure and want to share your story with me, email problemsolvers@wtkr.com