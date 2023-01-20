USPS bins in Hampton Roads taped up after being pried open, mail stolen

NORFOLK, Va. — Several USPS mail collection bins across Hampton Roads are boarded up. So, what’s going on?

News 3 Problem Solver Erin Miller started investigating the taped mailboxes earlier in the week.

Since her initial report, she learned these are the same broken bins that were vandalized in December.

Erin Miller/WTKR USPS collection bins taped across Hampton Roads





The United States Postal Inspection Service said they are investigating after several collection bins were physically pried open and mail was stolen.

Now almost two months into the new year, they’re still not fixed.

"We have numerous leads on this. We did make some arrests in some of these mail thefts in December. We're continuing the investigation. We believe there are more people involved in this,” said U.S. Postal Inspector, Tom Sylvester.

Sylvester and his team are investigating these box break-ins.

He said that mail theft carries a penalty of up to five years in federal prison and the associated crimes carry even more time.

News 3 also reached out to the division that’s handling the mailbox maintenance.

Philip Bogenberger, a spokesperson said,

“The security and sanctity of the mail is a top priority for the Postal Service. Some blue collection boxes soon will be repaired or replaced due damage the boxes recently sustained. The new boxes will have enhanced security features."

Problem Solver Erin Miller asked for more details on the “enhanced security features,” but wasn’t given specifics.

“As far as outgoing mail, we deliver billions of pieces of mail each year [and] the vast majority of those mail pieces make it to their destination safe and secure,” Sylvester said. “If you have any concerns with placing your mail in a collection box, you can always hand it directly to a letter carrier, you could walk into post office and hand it to somebody over the counter or drop it in a mail slot that's inside the post office."

He wouldn’t confirm whether checks were stolen, but Sylvester said that generally speaking, these boxes are targeted for financial crimes.

If you are sending money, you may want to consider using Venmo, Zelle, or do a direct-bank transfer.

So, the big takeaways: