Wellness apps to help you live a happier, healthier life

NORFOLK, Va. - Keeping your new year's resolutions on track is a lot easier said than done. In fact, three months into 2023 and some people may still be looking for their "why."

"If you don't have a 'why,' it's really tough to make change," said Jessica Martinez, Assistant Professor in the Master of Science in Athletic Training Program at Old Dominion University.

Heading into 2023, a lot of people made the goal to live a healthier lifestyle, which included focusing on their physical and mental health.

Martinez, along with her colleagues, said the two go hand-in-hand because physical health can often serve as a lens into other areas of our life.

"We are being trained to understand how mental health affects our physical health and then vice versa," said Korrin Vanderhoof, a licensed clinical social worker and adjunct professor with Old Dominion University.

To learn more, News 3 Problem Solver Erin Miller looked into apps in three categories: Physical fitness, mental wellness, and nutrition.

Apps that trainer's say help your physical fitness goals

MyFitnessPal



MyFitnessPal is a health and fitness tracking smartphone app and website

Users can design customized workouts or do routines that already exist

If users are not sure how to do an exercise, they can follow along with pre-recorded coaching videos

Free and premium versions are available

"[The app] also has a great thing where you have some goals you can create," said Martinez.

Asana Rebel



Yoga lovers may want to consider Asana Rebel, although the app offers several different exercises

The company says Asana Rebel is for anyone who wants to get in shape, have more energy, sleep better, and increase their productivity

Users can access workouts that are as short as 5-minutes

Free and premium versions are available



Charity Miles



The more you move, the more money you raise for your charity of choice

Charity miles lets you earn money by logging your miles whether you walk, run, or bike

According to Charity Miles, users can earn money in four ways:

Donations from friends and family (peer-to-peer). The charities’ corporate sponsors. Companies that sponsor their employees through our Employee Empowerment Program. Charity Miles’ corporate sponsorship fund.



"There's 40 charities that are on their app, like Wounded Warrior Project. I think I do the ASPCA when I walk my dog," said Martinez.

Apps that nutritionists say help your diet

Noom



A subscription-based app for tracking a person's food intake and exercise habits

The app is designed to use science to help people change the way they look at, and interact, with food

Users can sign-up for a one-week free trial and then pay for a monthly subscription service



Weight Watchers



Weight Watchers is a "Points-based" weight-loss program

The company says it teaches people how to eat healthy without giving up the foods they love

Users can participate virtually or at in-person Workshops

There is a free trial period before users are charged a subscription



Intent



Streamlines your weekly planning and grocery routine

Intent said the app is packed with delicious and healthy recipes

Users can personalize the app to their diet preferences, including flexitarian, vegetarian, low-carb, and keto



Overall, each app lets users customize meal plans that fit your life, plan your groceries, and track your weight loss.

"They added a community aspect as well as people who are coming together with their goals, and kind of seeing them out in the open," said Martinez.

Apps that licensed clinical social worker's recommend

Headspace



Specialized in meditation

Guided meditations teach people to manage feelings and thoughts for any mind, mood, and goal

Headspace has activities for meditation, sleep, stress, and mindfulness



"They have some guided meditations, guided activities, [and] breathing activities that can help you relax and get you into a space where you can fall asleep," said Vanderhoof.

Mind Tools



Geared towards helping with anxiety and depression

Mind Tools helps people transform their working lives and get ahead in their careers with skill-building resources focused on management, leadership and personal excellence

Vanderhoof said it's like an intro to one-on-one theraphy, and you can keep it in your pocket

Daylio



A journal, diary, and mood tracker

Users can create daily journal entries and the app crunches the data so people can see the information in stats, charts, and correlations



"At the end of the month, you can look back and say, 'okay, the days that I had this, this and this happen, I felt the best.' So how do I implement those things into my life more so I could have more good days?" said Vanderhoof.

Martinez said there's an app out there for everyone, people just need to find what works for their lifestyle.

She also recommends people make SMART goals:

