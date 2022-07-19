Why it's getting more expensive to move

NORFOLK, Va. - These days the cost of living is so expensive that a growing number of people can't afford to live in their homes.

As mortgages and rents increase, the hunt is on for somewhere cheaper. However, once you find a new place to settle down, you need to figure out the moving process.

According to a new study by Hire A Helper, this year, 2022, is the most expensive year in history to move.

They found nationwide that moving costs are 9% higher than they were in 2021. In Virginia, the costs are 15% higher and in North Carolina, the costs are 11% higher.

As to why, experts point to demand, inflation, supply chain issues and fuel prices.

Knowing this, it's important to ask yourself a few questions before starting the moving process:



How far are you moving?

How many things are you taking with you? Does that include large, bulky furniture?

How much help are you going to need?

For example, the company said moving "on-site only" can cost a minimum of $350 whereas "loading and unloading" was close to $600. Hire A Helper said that August is also the most expensive month to move so those prices can fluctuate.

If you need to hire a moving company, experts said it's important to ask the right questions:



What are the reviews? Have others been satisfied with the service?

Do they charge by weight, time, distance, or another measure?

Do they offer liability coverage?

Is the price a static price or is it subject to change?

Considering cost is based on city and services, click here for a moving cost calculator.

If you have a consumer tip or a story you want the News 3 Problem Solvers to look into email problemsolvers@wtkr.com.