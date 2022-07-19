Why it's getting more expensive to move

NORFOLK, Va. - These days the cost of living is so expensive that a growing number of people can't afford to live in their homes.
As mortgages and rents increase, the hunt is on for somewhere cheaper. However, once you find a new place to settle down, you need to figure out the moving process.
According to a new study by Hire A Helper, this year, 2022, is the most expensive year in history to move.
They found nationwide that moving costs are 9% higher than they were in 2021. In Virginia, the costs are 15% higher and in North Carolina, the costs are 11% higher.
As to why, experts point to demand, inflation, supply chain issues and fuel prices.
Knowing this, it's important to ask yourself a few questions before starting the moving process:
- How far are you moving?
- How many things are you taking with you? Does that include large, bulky furniture?
- How much help are you going to need?
For example, the company said moving "on-site only" can cost a minimum of $350 whereas "loading and unloading" was close to $600. Hire A Helper said that August is also the most expensive month to move so those prices can fluctuate.
If you need to hire a moving company, experts said it's important to ask the right questions:
- What are the reviews? Have others been satisfied with the service?
- Do they charge by weight, time, distance, or another measure?
- Do they offer liability coverage?
- Is the price a static price or is it subject to change?
Considering cost is based on city and services, click here for a moving cost calculator.
