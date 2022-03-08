Why you should read the fine print before signing a vehicle service contract

NORFOLK, Va. - With price increases just about everywhere, a letter telling you about another one wouldn't be a surprise.

However, if you get an extended warranty mailer from a company named Endurance, read the fine print.

At first glance, you may think the letter from Endurance's Vehicle Notification Department pertains to you because it contains your full name, address, vehicle make/model and a customer ID. But ask yourself, do I even have an account with this company?

Here's a copy of the mailer that Problem Solver Erin Miller received:

News 3

News 3 looked into the company and learned it is, in fact, real and located in Illinois. According to the website, "Endurance is one of the largest providers of vehicle service contracts in the nation. We are backed by an AM Best “A” rated insurance company, a recipient of Inc. 5000 and Gold Stevie Awards, and highly recommended by Consumer Affairs and Consumers Advocate. Learn more by reading real customer reviews on Google, Trustpilot, Best Company, Better Business Bureau and other rating sites."

However, according to online records the company is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau. On the BBB's website they said, "since May 2019, the BBB serving Chicago and Northern Illinois has requested on multiple instances for Endurance Warranty Services, LLC to modify, or discontinue their promotional mailers being distributed nationwide. The businesses mailers contained aggressive and confusing language, that often intimidated consumers. In addition, the mailers were being distributed in envelopes resembling Federal Tax Documents."

News 3 spoke with Leslie Blackwell, the Director of Public Affairs for the Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia about this. She said, "they want you to purchase a service contract that could cost you hundreds and even 1,000s of dollars. It's so important errand to look at the bottom of that letter. There it is says this is an advertisement in coverage."

That's why it's important to read the fine print because the letter clearly states it is an advertisement.

However, if you are interested in purchasing an Extended Service Warranty, the company is likely able to help as they have various services available. Just make sure you know what you're calling about and the price you are comfortable spending so you are not signing up for unnecessary contracts.