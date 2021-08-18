World champion boxer comes to Hampton Roads to speak about her near-death domestic violence attack

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Christy Salters Martin is a world champion boxer who broke records, but in November 2010 she almost died at the hands of her husband.

Her boxing career was successful, but her home life had problems.

“I couldn't dream of something bigger, but behind the scenes I was living this crazy, controlled and very, very tough domestic violence situation,” said Martin.

She said the majority of the abuse was emotional and started before the couple was married.

Her husband worked as her trainer.

Martin said she had been with women prior to being with her husband and said she confided things to him that he would later use to manipulate her.

She said she was about to leave her husband when he attacked her.

“He stabbed me, shot me; he cut me up, left me for dead, but God has a different plan,” said Martin.

Now, Martin’s plan involves helping victims of domestic violence.

She was just featured on a Netflix documentary series called "Untold: Deal with the Devil."

“When I learned about Christy’s story, I was just blown away,” said Neisha Himes, the founder and CEO of the G.R.O.W. Foundation, a non-profit based in Hampton Roads that helps victims.

This Saturday, Martin will be in Chesapeake for an event called "Square Up: Surviving the Ring and Yourself Round 3" at MatchBout gym.

It is the fifth anniversary of the G.R.O.W. Foundation as well.

Tickets are $25 and include a catered lunch, boxing training, guest speakers, live music and giveaways.

Martin is the keynote speaker.

“I can’t wait to stand in the ring with Christy - survivor to survivor, advocate to advocate - hug her and say, 'Thank You,'” said Himes.

“Working with G.R.O.W. over the years, I’ve found that no matter who you are or where you come from, domestic violence can both negatively affect and effect your entire circle of family and friends. 'Just leave' is a term that I have heard too often. I’m certain that’s easier said than done for people in that situation. I feel deep sorrow for people trapped in domestic violence. If boxing sessions in any way can help elevate the pain and sadness for those involved, I am more than willing to go another round with them,” said Shannon Brown, co-founder and co-trainer of MatchBout.

“As a domestic violence survivor, boxing has been instrumental in my own journey,” said Himes. “Domestic violence is prevalent everywhere.”

Himes has previously held events at MatchBout, teaching survivors how to box.

Martin is now married to another professional boxer she has fought in the ring before and works to raise awareness and help victims.

