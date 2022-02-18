Project Glam Girls provides free prom attire to North Carolina teens in need

MANTEO, N.C. - A room in a North Carolina church is looking more like a boutique these days. Its specialty? Helping local teens in need get ready for the prom.

Project Glam Girls, which helps girls and boys, has collected hundreds of new and gently-used dresses, suits, shoes and accessories for prom-going students to take home for free. All have been donated.

Quinn Capps is a long-term substitute teacher in the area and founded the effort seven years ago. She tells News 3 word has gotten out over the years and she now sees families come to Manteo from all across northeastern North Carolina to find the perfect outfit.

Project Glam Girls

"They come in and they're just sad and you can see it in their eyes and those are the ones that really touch me," Capps said. "To watch them and help them pick out things and they go try things on and they come out and they just light up."

Project Glam Girls is located inside Manteo Faith Baptist Church at 1037 Burnside Road.

It opened Thursday night and served 35 students, which Capps says is the highest number ever. The effort is open again from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Capps says as she looks to continue growing this effort, she's hoping to find a storage unit to store all of the donated outfits.

Donations can be made to Manteo Faith Baptist Church. Click HERE for more information. You can also email projectglamgirls@gmail.com or call (252) 216-9362.