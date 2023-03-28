Watch Now
Project update expected soon for Virginia Beach's Rudee Loop

City of Virginia Beach
Rudee Loop is 6.2 acres of undeveloped land at the southern end of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront boardwalk.
Posted at 4:33 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 16:33:26-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An update is expected on a big project about Rudee Loop in Virginia Beach.

Rudee Loop is a 6.2-acre area situated at the southern end of the city's boardwalk. It's adjacent to the Rudee Inlet, and, for years, the city has talked about redeveloping the largely unused space.

MORE: Reimagining Rudee Loop: Virginia Beach nears next phase in deciding the future of "most desirable" 6 acres

Beach leadership has been weighing four options for re-development:

All of the submissions include park space while two of the plans had opportunities for high-rise hotels and apartments.
There were several sessions where people were able to see the plans and weigh in .

On Tuesday, all that feedback was presented to council members.

Click HERE for more information about the redevelopment of Rudee Loop.

