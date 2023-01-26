Reimagining Rudee Loop: Virginia Beach ask public what to do with 6 acres of oceanfront land

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The City of Virginia Beach calls it "one of the most desirable plots of undeveloped land on the eastern seaboard" and now the city says it's getting ready to take the next steps in redeveloping Rudee Loop.

But first, there are a few more opportunities for anyone who's interested to weigh in.

Rudee Loop is 6.2 acres situated at the southern end of the city's boardwalk, adjacent to the Rudee Inlet, and, for years, the city has talked about redeveloping the largely unused space.

It's ready to put the plan into motion, with four plans on the table that were revealed to Virginia Beach City Council in August:



All of the submissions include park space, while the Bruce Smith and Gold Key-led plans include opportunities for high-rise hotels and apartments.

Following thousands of submissions, an online survey on Rudee Loop was extended to January 29. Friday, January 27, Virginia Beach is hosting an in-person open house at Rudee Loop starting at 6:30 a.m. and running until early afternoon.

A second in-person session will be held Tuesday, January 31 at Kempsville Recreation Center at 6:30 p.m.

According to the city's website, following the conclusion of the events, comments and input from the survey and in-person sessions will be given to the city council to consider.

Click HERE for more information about the redeveloping of Rudee Loop.