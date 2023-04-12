Proposed NC law would give criminal immunity to everyone at overdose scenes

GATES COUNTY, N.C. — A proposed law in North Carolina would offer criminal immunity to everyone at the scene of an overdose situation.

It's different than the 2013 Good Samaritan law, where only the overdose victim and the person calling for medical assistance on the victim's behalf would have limited criminal immunity, according to North Carolina Senator Bobby Hanig (R-Currituck County).

In addition, the bill, which has bipartisan support, would add fentanyl to the list of drugs for which people would have criminal immunity.

Sen. Hanig said he's reached out to the NC Association of Chiefs and the NC Sheriff's Association for feedback to address any concerns they might have about the bill.