Pruden Blvd in Suffolk closed due to large gas line leak

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue units are on the scene of a natural gas leak in the 2300 block of Pruden Boulevard after a contractor struck a gas line on Wednesday afternoon, according to Suffolk fire officials.

The Suffolk Fire Department says Emergency Communications was contacted at 3:41 p.m. and the first unit arrived on scene at 3:46 p.m. to find a large gas line with a significant leak.

Suffolk fire says units immediately evacuated the area and shut down all traffic on Pruden Boulevard between Jordan Avenue and Godwin Boulevard.

There is a detour in place for Pruden Boulevard while Columbia Gas and Virginia Natural Gas are on scene.

Suffolk fire says the gas companies, along with the Incident Commander, are developing a plan to secure the leak and repair the line.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue evacuated 11 people and are assessing two of them for medical complaints. Suffolk fire says the Regal Inn was also evacuated.

All those evacuated are being offered shelter in the Suffolk Fire Department's Rehab Bus, which has food, water and a bathroom, according to Suffolk fire officials.

The road closure is expected to last until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

