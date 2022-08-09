Public hearing scheduled about 600+ unit apartment complex proposed at Virginia Beach's Dam Neck Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On Wednesday, a public hearing will be held to discuss plans to build an apartment complex in the Princess Anne area, just down the street from Dam Neck Naval Base.

The site is located at 872 Dam Neck Road, just off Upton near General Booth Boulevard. It’s currently an undeveloped plot of land measuring just over 41 acres.

The property is owned by Dam Neck Associates LLC.

Carolyn Smith, with the Department of Planning and Community Development for the City of Virginia Beach, told News 3, “In 1994, the city council did approve a rezoning which authorized the construction of 612 units. So, the land has not been developed since then."

Smith added, “It’s at an ideal location for many uses because of its proximity to Dam Neck, the base at Dam Neck as well as Naval Air Station Oceana.”

Some residents are saying the city needs more affordable housing. Smith could not say what the rental prices would be for the apartments. Meantime, some neighbors are concerned about traffic and the potential overcrowding of nearby schools. The site is just across from Ocean Lakes Elementary School.

Citizens are encouraged to attend the public hearing on Wednesday, August 10 at noon inside the new City Council Chambers at City Hall.

Smith said attendees can sign up to speak when they arrive, and they can also sign up to talk virtually.

Click here for information on joining virtually. Residents can also call the Planning Commission at 757-385-4621.

News 3 will update this story.